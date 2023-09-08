Delcambre High will be getting a major facelift following a change order approval by the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday.
The board approved a change order to a flooring upgrades project that will add boys' and girls' restrooms and a kitchen floor at Delcambre Elementary, as well as boys' and girls' restrooms and a kitchen floor at the junior high of Delcambre High School.
Maintenance Director Harry Lopez said his department was hoping to get the changes completed during the summer but ran out of time. The addition brings the overall project to a price of $304,000, which is still below the budget of $400,000 that was established by the federal ESSERF funds that are being used for the new flooring.
“It is below the original estimate so it will already be funded and allow us to finish the project,” Lopez said.
The board also unanimously approved new playground equipment for several elementary schools.
The agenda item will add swing sets to Center Street, Daspit Elementary, Pesson Elementary and St. Charles Elementary schools at a cost of $97,000.
The board also heard a presentation from Alcides Perera with CEIA USA for an open gate weapon detection system.
Assistant Superintendent Neely Moore said the district has been exploring options for adding detectors for weapons at Iberia Parish high schools.
“We have been looking into our options to implement these in our schools, we had a demo with some of our principals present and district staff and members of the police department,” Moore said.
Perera gave a demonstration at the meeting for the gate, which he said has the capability of only detecting weapons and leaving other metal like belts and devices undetected.