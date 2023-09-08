ipsb
Buy Now

Alcides Perera gives a demonstration for an open gate detection system to the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Delcambre High will be getting a major facelift following a change order approval by the Iberia Parish School Board Wednesday.

The board approved a change order to a flooring upgrades project that will add boys' and girls' restrooms and a kitchen floor at Delcambre Elementary, as well as boys' and girls' restrooms and a kitchen floor at the junior high of Delcambre High School.



Tags