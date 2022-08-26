Purchase Access

The Iberia Parish School Board signed off on the presentation of the 2023 fiscal budget during a special meeting held Wednesday.

During a presentation of the current year budget as well as a projection of next year’s budget, Business and Operations Director Katie Bouillon said the last fiscal year ended with a $2.8 million deficit that included a market value adjustment of $3 million and a transfer of $5 million to the health insurance fund for the reserves.



