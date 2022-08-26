The Iberia Parish School Board signed off on the presentation of the 2023 fiscal budget during a special meeting held Wednesday.
During a presentation of the current year budget as well as a projection of next year’s budget, Business and Operations Director Katie Bouillon said the last fiscal year ended with a $2.8 million deficit that included a market value adjustment of $3 million and a transfer of $5 million to the health insurance fund for the reserves.
“Taking those two items into consideration I think the year ended fairly well,” Bouillon said.
Bouillon said the administration is projecting a $2.2 million deficit for the new year, and estimated a 3 percent increase in sales tax as well as a loss in student enrollment.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said that although a deficit is projected, it is still possible the district will make up that loss through conservative spending practices.
“We’re projecting a sales tax decrease of 3 percent but we’ve been trending higher than 3 percent and that would help us out,” Hulin said. “There’s also a projection of a decrease in enrollment but this year we’re only down 89 students which is much better than where we were.”
Hulin said those two items alone would make up the deficit currently projected.
“Those two things alone would make it up in addition to other things we’ll do throughout the year and I have faith in our team,” Hulin said.
Board member Danny Segura also noted a large increase in utility funding for the school district, as well as repairs.
Head of Maintenance Harry Lopez confirmed that utility costs have risen exponentially in a similar way that many local residents are feeling.
“It’s the same thing y’all are experiencing personally,” Lopez said. “Just a general cost of utilities and natural gas that have spiked and influenced everything.”
Repair costs for hurricane damage continue to be a concern as well. In a similar way that the board had to deal with repairs for Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Gustav, the district is now continuing to face repairs for Hurricanes Ida, Delta and Laura.