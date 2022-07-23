ipsb
Buy Now

Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin talks about absenteeism rates in Iberia Parish schools during Wednesday's meeting. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Iberia Parish School Board approved the creation of a district attendance secretary job for the school district in an effort to reduce truancy and absenteeism in Iberia Parish schools.

The board unanimously approved the resolution for the new job, which Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said will exist for a period of two years.



Tags