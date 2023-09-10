A new Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival means a new poster depicting the essence of one of Iberia Parish’s oldest annual traditions, and this year’s piece by Paul Schexnayder stayed true to the history of the festival.
Schexnayder’s artwork was chosen as this year’s official poster for the Sugar Cane Festival following a poster contest submitted by several local artists for the occasion.
A professional artist for more than 30 years, Schexnayder is a Louisiana State University graduate and moved back to New Iberia after teaching for four years in the Boston area. He is an award-winning children’s book writer and has had five books published.
Schexnayder is also a powerful force in the Iberia Parish arts and culture scene and has helped to found and co-found the Bayou Teche Museum, George Rodrigue Park and the upcoming James Lee Burke statue.
For this year’s Sugar Cane Festival poster, Schexnayder said he received input from the community as he tried to create a piece that honored the past while celebrating the future.
“I wanted to convey past memories of the festival as well as new traditions,” he said. “I want to thank the community for their ideas, suggestions and support as I painted the piece.”
Schexnayder and his wife have three children and have owned A & E Gallery for 12 years which features more than 10 local artists. He was selected Citizen of the Year in 2021 for the city of New Iberia. Schexnayder has taught art for over 30 years and is currently a visual arts teacher in the Talent Program in Iberia parish.