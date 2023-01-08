Louisiana native Olivia Savoie has written more than 40 life story books. She works one-on-one with every storyteller or couple during intimate interviews and creates completely custom, one-of-a-kind life story books for families to treasure.

The Acadiana native will appear on America's #1 daytime inspirational talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. on KATC.



