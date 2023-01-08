Louisiana native Olivia Savoie has written more than 40 life story books. She works one-on-one with every storyteller or couple during intimate interviews and creates completely custom, one-of-a-kind life story books for families to treasure.
The Acadiana native will appear on America's #1 daytime inspirational talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. on KATC.
If you miss it live, the show will be available for streaming on Peacock Premium or NBC.com starting Tuesday.
Savoie, 28, a native of Youngsville and graduate of UL, has written and published more than 40 life story books for seniors around the state and beyond.
On The Kelly Clarkson Show, guest host Howie Mandel will interview Olivia about her inspiration from her Cajun grandmothers, her process, her passion for preserving memories, and the “adopted grandparents” she’s accumulated over the years. Photos of locals she has written biographies on behalf of were featured.
Savoie grew up hearing her grandparents tell captivating personal stories. After graduating from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Arts in English and history, she interviewed her grandmothers and became engulfed in their recollections. She wrote and published their life stories for her family to cherish.
And then she wondered if other families had access to this invaluable gift — if other families could open a book tomorrow or in 20 years and read about their beloved family members.
Since then, Savoie co-founded Raconteur (and has personally written more than 40 life story books for people around the country and world. She has carved out her place as a master craftsman of family heirloom life story books.
She was honored to be named Louisiana’s honorary secretary of state and to be featured in more than 30 newspaper and magazine articles, radio shows, and TV news programs. She speaks to audiences about her passion for and the importance of life story preservation.
Savoie’s love for her subjects is at the forefront of every life story book she crafts. When that love is combined with her interview skills, meticulous attention to detail, and prowess for capturing each individual’s voice, the end results are treasured, page-turning narratives.
