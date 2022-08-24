bulls

The Running of the Bulls run, part of the New Iberia Spanish Festival, is accepting registration for the event.

 DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia Spanish Festival’s annual Running of the Bulls 10K/5K/1 mile run is currently accepting registrations for the event that takes place on Sept. 17.

Those planning to attend the 10-year anniversary of the event should sign up before Sept. 1 in order to guarantee a Finisher’s shirt.



