The New Iberia Spanish Festival’s annual Running of the Bulls 10K/5K/1 mile run is currently accepting registrations for the event that takes place on Sept. 17.
Those planning to attend the 10-year anniversary of the event should sign up before Sept. 1 in order to guarantee a Finisher’s shirt.
The unique race is part of La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia’s many projects to encourage awareness of New Iberia’s Spanish roots.
Those participating are encouraged to wear a white shirt and running pants or shirts with a red sash and bandana like in Pamplona, Spain, where the world-famous running of the bulls event takes place.
Dogs are also encouraged to come dressed in white with a red sash or dressed as a bull.
After the race, awards will be given for best dressed dog.
Check-in for race day will be from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The 1-mile race starts at 7:30 a.m., 10K and 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the awards ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m.
Age groups for the run include 1-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and above.
Proceeds of the event are dedicated to the New Iberia and Alhaurin de la Torre Student Exchange Program as well as related activities to promote New Iberia’s local Spanish Heritage and Culture.
Along with the Running of the Bulls, La Asociación Española de Nueva Iberia also puts on the annual El Festival Español de Nueva Iberia, or the New Iberia Spanish Festival, a unique three-day event that celebrates an ancestry of which few other Acadiana cities can boast.
Although Acadians would become part of the makeup of New Iberia, the city itself was founded by a group of Spanish settlers led by Francisco Bouligny, who served as Spanish territorial lieutenant governor at the time of the city’s founding in 1779.
To pay tribute to those founding settlers, organizers of the festival have not only provided an annual event packed full of Spanish-themed fun, but have also made efforts to form relationships with natives of Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain, the place from which many of the founding settlers originated.