On Saturday evening, Jan. 14, 2023, Royal Order of Eden, New Iberia’s longest running women’s Mardi Gras Krewe celebrated “Way Down in New Orleans."
Led by the Co-Captains Corleen Aucoin Rouly and Roxie Perez Castille, the evening provided entertainment and revelry for the sisterhood and their guests.
Reigning over the evening’s festivities were Queen Eve the Fifteenth, Christina Blair Hulin, and King Adam the Fifteenth, Brett James Ferguson.
Queen Eve the 15th, has fulfilled multiple roles in her 21 year educational career, including teacher, librarian, master teacher, assistant principal, and principal. After 20 years, she retired from Iberia Parish School Board as the principal of Johnston-Hopkins Elementary.
Queen Eve, is also a proud graduate of Leadership Iberia Class XX. In a new chapter of her life, she now fulfills the role of Senior Specialist with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching where she supports schools throughout the state.
Mrs. Hulin has been involved with the Royal Order of Eden krewe for nearly every year since its inception 15 years ago, including being a maid to her majesty Queen Eve 11th. She is a native of Houma, La but has resided in New Iberia for the last 17 years with her husband, Heath Hulin, King Adam XII. She is also a mother of three children – Anya (21), Isabelle (18) and Jackson (15).
Mr. Ferguson is a native of Abbeville, Pa., and currently resides in Youngsville with his wife, Emily Hoag Ferguson.
For the last 15 years, King Adam has been employed by the Iberia Parish School Board. During that time, he's served as a teacher, master teacher, assistant, assistant principal at both Jeanerette High School and New Iberia Senior High School, and is currently serving as the district's director of federal programs.
Maids for the evening’s festivities included Noel Chauvin Bertucci, representing the Garden District and Karlie Comeaux Dartez, representing the French Quarter.
Paige’s to the Royal Court, Representing New Orleans King Cakes, were Miss Amelia Kate Doumit, daughter of Brett and Kimmie Doumit and niece to Krewe member Allison Flash.
Miss Eleanore Rose, also the daughter of Brett and Kimmie Doumit and niece to Krewe member Allison Flash.
Miss Caroline Louise Pommier, daughter of Lauren and Nick Pommier and granddaughter to Krewe member Debbie Repaske, Queen Eve IX.
Serving as a Tea Rose for Bal Masque 15, representing Venetian Mardi Gras was Clarissa Renee Kamalani Labiche, daughter of Ciera Labiche and Rodney and Kelly Emonet, god-daughter to King Adam 14th and Queen Eve 6th, Langston and Lauren White.
Since its beginning in 2007 the Krewe has supported younger members of society who are Mardi Gras enthusiasts by including them in their annual bal masque. This year’s Lady-in-Waiting was Sophie Marie Ferguson, the daughter of Jeremy and Kasey Ferguson and Alison and Stewart Guidry, and the niece to King Adam XV, Brett Ferguson. Also presented as a Gent, Jackson Austin Hulin, the son of Queen Eve XV, Christina Blair Hulin and her husband King Adam XII, Heath Hulin.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.