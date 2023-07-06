Slithering along the walking path near the boating docks and playground at the New Iberia City Park are Roxy the Rock Snake Twins.
Roxy and Roxy the Snake Twins is a fun summer project started by New Iberia native Jennifer Gisclair and her five children.
Originally it was just Roxy the Rock Snake but after it became a hit, her twin, Roxy the Rock Snake no. 2, was made.
But the Gisclair family likes to refer to the two as Roxy the Rock Snake Twins.
With summer here and five kids to entertain, Gisclair was looking for a project to do with her little ones. For fun, Gisclair and her kids would collect rocks at her husband’s job and bring home the rocks and paint them to keep them busy.
“It was a two or three hour ordeal,” Gisclair said. “So it kinda occupied them.”
At one point, Gisclair said her garden was filled with painted rocks. She noticed one of them looked like a snake. She and her kids decided to put them out at the park but didn’t expect the response it got.
“I figured some kids would play with them,” Gisclair said. “Both of them (Roxy the Rock Snakes) have grown.”
Roxy the Rock Snakes originally started in the middle of June. With the rocks in proximity to the playground, it's the perfect spot to add to the fun for all.
Seeing how much fun it's been around town with kids, it makes Gisclair feel happy to see how far it's grown and continues to grow. The pictures she is getting from others makes it even better.
“I just wanted them to have something to do,” Gisclair said.
The idea for Roxy the Rock Snake Twins is to add to the fun, and not to take one and replace it with a new one. Bring your rocks to add to Roxy the Rock Snake Twins today.