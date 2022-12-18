romero
New Iberia native Ryder Romero has enjoyed a long career at the Iberia Performing Arts League and doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. 

 BY IBERIA PERFORMING ARTS LEAGUE THE DAILY IBERIAN

With more than six years of experience in acting and theatrical productions, 18-year-old Ryder Romero isn’t planning on slowing that pace any time soon.

Romero, an 18-year-old New Iberia native, most recently performed in the IPAL production of “She Loves Me,” which closes Sunday with a 3 p.m. matinee.



