With more than six years of experience in acting and theatrical productions, 18-year-old Ryder Romero isn’t planning on slowing that pace any time soon.
Romero, an 18-year-old New Iberia native, most recently performed in the IPAL production of “She Loves Me,” which closes Sunday with a 3 p.m. matinee.
The acting bug bit Romero in 4th grade, when a compliment from a teacher said he was good at acting.
“I didn’t act on it until 7th grade,” Romero said.
Romero’s first production was “My Son Pinocchio” when he about 10 years old, where he worked under director Mitch Prudhomme, who is currently directing “She Loves Me.”
“I’ve always preferred doing IPAL productions because I know the community here, but I’m open to doing other places too.”
His work in “She Loves Me” consisted playing Viktor, a main character who is only in one scene of the musical.
Apart from just the acting, Romero said he is a little older for this production and has been able to participate in other parts of the process.
“This show was one of my favorite experiences,” he said. “Now that I’m older I’ve been able to help build the set.”
Romero added that the community surrounding “She Loves Me” has also added to the experience as well.
“The people have been great, everyone is very kind and nice, there have been a few hiccups in the process but the community is great,” he said.
Romero is currently a freshman at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he is pursuing a criminal justice major with a minor in theater.
His education isn’t hampering his theatrical ambitions, however. Romero said he is planning on participating in the next four IPAL productions, and has already auditioned for “Kiss Me Kate,” which is one of the next shows IPAL is planning to release.
Romero also has strong ambitions for the future. After graduation, he said he plans to enter the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to become a detective and one day become a sheriff.
Although acting as a career would be “great,” Romero said he is having just as much fun continuing volunteering for the IPAL community.