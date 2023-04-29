Roi Anthony, a Loreauville native is re-invigorating the essence of old school R&B music with his new age southern swagger and smooth delivery. He developed a reputation for captivating crowds and delivering electric live performances on a consistent basis.
Roi Anthony, Louisiana artist specializing in urban adult contemporary rhythm & blues and Southern soul blues has signed a major recording deal with ONErpm.
Aimed at bringing Southern-Rhythm and Blues to Clubs and radio internationally, Roi’s deal with Nashville based music powerhouse will allow him to do just that.
Roi Anthony has risen to the ranks of a national name as an independent producer and artist the past four years.
Tredell Rener of ONErpm A&R said the years of hard work have begun to pay off at an elevated pace. Now that he has connected with ONErpm, the sky is the limit.
The future is bright and great things are on the horizon for one of the new Kings of Rhythm and Blues and Southern Soul Blues," Rener said.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
The captivating southern crooner is known for creating catchy tracks that rock the clubs and summer festivals leaving every stage he touches on fire!
Fully equipped with a piano, a microphone, and a sharp pen as well as an insatiable desire to leave the crowd wanting more and more; the self-proclaimed “Leo King” has been making huge waves on the underground independent music scene and beyond.
Standing out in an ever-changing music industry is no easy task, but Roi Anthony has carved out his own lane and developed a fool proof recipe for successful hits.
Being the CEO of his own indie label MoHitz; his lyrics are sexy and relatable with creative word play. This enigmatic balladeer oozes with confidence, and he has the skills to back it up. He is charismatic with a smooth delivery that flows like fine wine.
He is the complete package and polished with experience in production and performance. His personality exudes swagger and his production style is reminiscent of the New Jack Swing R&B era mixed with traditional & modern-day styles comprised of rich melodies, Hip Hop baselines, and funk infused records.
The crown is up for the taking and as a curator of his style of music as Roi has his sights on building his kingdom amongst royal company. There is a certain mystique associated with the prolific producer and songwriter that makes it easy to see why he is no stranger to bright lights and big stages.