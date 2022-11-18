rodrigue
A mini-exhibit of several Rodrigue paintings will be on display at the Bayou Teche Museum Saturday. 

 SUBMITTED/THE DAILY IBERIAN

A mini-exhibition featuring the works of New Iberia native George Rodrigue will be coming to New Iberia this weekend.

The exhibition, titled “Blue Dog in Space,” is being organized by Wendy Rodrigue, who is finishing up the tour of the works in New Iberia Saturday.



