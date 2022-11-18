Rodrigue exhibit coming to New Iberia By COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Nov 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A mini-exhibit of several Rodrigue paintings will be on display at the Bayou Teche Museum Saturday. SUBMITTED/THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A mini-exhibition featuring the works of New Iberia native George Rodrigue will be coming to New Iberia this weekend.The exhibition, titled “Blue Dog in Space,” is being organized by Wendy Rodrigue, who is finishing up the tour of the works in New Iberia Saturday.The tour has consisted of five schools and four public presentations including the Mississippi Childrens Museum and Bayou Teche Museum, which will be the site of Saturday’s event.The artwork will also feature the works of Mignon Wolfe.The event was slated to take place in tandem with New Iberia’s Fall ArtWalk, but the ArtWalk was cancelled for this weekend. The exhibition will still be taking place, however.It will also be an opportunity for event-goers to see the museum’s Doc Voorhies Wing, which will be opening up for the event.The tour of the exhibition kicked off Oct. 15 in Louisville, Mississippi, and has made stops in Meridian, Ocean Springs, Pascagoula, and will make its final stop in New Iberia.Rodrigue is an internationally acclaimed artist known for his Blue Dog paintings. The theme for the exhibition will focus on “Blue Dog in Space” and show the iconic image in space-related scenes.The mini-exhibition takes place from noon to 4 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Exhibition Wendy Rodrigue New Iberia Art Museums Tour Public Presentation Event Work George Rodrigue Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Wattigny’s tenure at Catholic High ends as Panthers drop to LCCP in first round Youngest CHS Fishing Team duo notches another high finish in tournament Five local teams still in the hunt WANTED: The 'fake' nurse who worked in New Iberia and posted selfies Vehicular homicide: Woman killed after four-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Martin Parish State Police: Failure to yield results in double fatal accident in Iberia Parish ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets shine against St. Martinville in hoops jamboree Column: The bumpy road of politics in New Iberia PHOTO GALLERY: New Iberia Holiday Vendor & Craft Event at New Iberia City Park Saturday Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit