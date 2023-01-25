The Iberia Parish Council will vote to move forward with planning and construction for the extension at LaSalle Street at Hangar Road at Wednesday’s meeting.
On the agenda is a resolution amending the 2023 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $515,333, which consists of $382,000 and $133,33 in local matching funds from the fund balance for the grant project.
The council will also vote on an introductory ordinance that could abolish the Waterworks District No. 3 plant in Coteau, or remove and/or replace any commissioner on the board of the district. The ordinance is being introduced by Councilwoman Natalie Broussard.
Broussard will also be introducing an ordinance for publication that would amend Chapter 21 of the Compiled Ordinances of the parish to remove the requirement that commissioners of the Waterworks District No. 3 must on land assessed at $500 in the district.
During the council’s Finance Committee meeting following the regular meeting, the committee will consider a resolution amending the 2023 General Fund Budget in the amount of $1,000 to appropriate proportional funding for the design, fabrication and installation of the Bayou Teche National Water and Paddle Trail Directional and Site Identification Signage for Iberia Parish as requested by the Teche Project.
The committee will also discuss a resolution amending the 2022 Public Library Fund Budget in the amount of $109,000 to reflect carryovers of repair and maintenance for buildings. The items include $52,000 for the Parkview Branch and $57,000 for the St. Peter Branch.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.