road work
Buy Now

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to move forward with planning and construction for the extension at LaSalle Street at Hangar Road at Wednesday’s meeting.

On the agenda is a resolution amending the 2023 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the amount of $515,333, which consists of $382,000 and $133,33 in local matching funds from the fund balance for the grant project.



Tags