Road work on Ann Street, between Ivy Street and Lafayette Street, will begin Monday in order to begin street improvements in the area.
The working time of the construction will take between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday, weather permitting.
Road work on Ann Street, between Ivy Street and Lafayette Street, will begin Monday in order to begin street improvements in the area.
The working time of the construction will take between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday, weather permitting.
The street construction is expected to last approximately two months. During construction, it will be necessary at times to limit access to the construction area with multiple isolated lane closures and detour traffic around the work areas using one lane.
Motorists are encouraged to be courteous to others while using one lane. Road closure signs and barricade signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.
Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays and reduce speed in advance of the construction area. The streets at times will have loose gravel on the roadway.
“The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction,” according to a prepared statement from the city. “If possible, please avoid these construction areas. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.”
In St. Martin Parish, Lake Martin Road on Louisiana 353 from Camel Drive to Cypress Island Highway will also be undergoing construction work from Monday through Friday starting in February.
The work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
The work is being done by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as part of a $11.2 million pavement preservation project to resurface the 6.56 stretch of road.
The project will include new drainage structures, millings asphaltic concrete, pavement widening, pavement patching, base course, asphalt overlay, striping and related working.
Intermittent lane closures will be required to perform the work. Drivers should expect delays.
Emergency vehicles will have access to this area but may encounter delays as well.
The road will be open to regular traffic with a 10-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.
The project will begin in February 2023 and is estimated to be complete in September of 2023.
NEWS REPORTER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.