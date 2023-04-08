Street improvements for several streets will begin on Monday, according to the City of New Iberia.
A saw cutting crew from Southern Constructors will be working to saw cut the existing concrete as part of the road work.
The streets to be worked on include Sycamore Street (from Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street); Maple Street (from Santa Clara Street to Kathryn Street); Kathryn Street (from Kristi Street to Jane Street); Daspit Street (from Jane Street to Po Street).
During saw cutting the streets will have isolated sections down to one land and should have minimal effect on traffic.
Starting on April 24, a construction crew will start removing and re-pouring concrete on Sycamore, Maple, Kathryn and Daspit streets.
Working time is expected to be from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and most Saturdays. The street construction is anticipated to last approximately three months, weather permitting.
During construction it will be necessary to limit access to the construction area with a road closure and detour traffic around the work area. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.
Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel on the roadway.
Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.