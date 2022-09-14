More road improvements are coming this week as part of the New Iberia Street Program.
The City of New Iberia announced Tuesday that Glenn Lege Construction will be starting street improvements on four streets.
Improvements to Friend Street between Daspit Road to Texaco Street will be conducted as part of the work, as well as San Jacinto Circle from Santa Clara Street to Durango Street.
Pelican Street improvements will occur between Santa Clara Street to Durango Street as well. Finally, Field Street between Gilbert Street to Landry Drive will also be seeing improvements.
The street construction is anticipated to last approximately one month, weather permitting. Residents and drivers would anticipate time delays, and streets are expected to have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.
During construction it may be necessary to limit access and detour traffic. If a detour is necessary, detour signage will be in place.
“The City of New Iberia appreciates your patience during construction,” according to a prepared statement. “If possible, please avoid the construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.
“Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking or biking near an active construction zone.”