There is a road closure announced and a program coming up on snakes.
Road Closure
Beginning mid-day on Monday, July 24, Southern Constructors LLC. will implement a road closure and detour on Daspit Road.
Daspit Road will be completely closed to all traffic between Jane Street and the 100 block of Texaco Street. The right and left turn lanes on Jane Street at the Daspit Road intersection will also be barricaded and closed to traffic.
This is necessary to safely remove and replace concrete panels.
The following detour routes will be established with advanced warning and detour signs:
• Daspit Road - Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Texaco Street, Monterey Street, East Santa Clara Street and to Jane Street (HWY 31).
• Jane Street - Northbound (leaving New Iberia) will be detoured to East Santa
Clara Street, Monterey Street, Texaco Street and Daspit Road.
• Jane Street – Southbound (coming into New Iberia) will be detoured to
Landry Drive (HWY 677) and Daspit Road.
The street construction is anticipated to last approximately 2 weeks weather permitting.
Wildlife Program on Snakes
The Friends of Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge and St. Mary Parish Library will be putting on a program on snakes and their importance to the local ecosystem on Sept. 20 at the Alex P. Allain Memorial Library in Franklin.
Guest speaker David L. Martin, who has 50 years of experience with venomous snakes, will help the public learn more about identifying snakes to ease the public’s concern when coming in contact with them.
While there are over 40 species of snakes native to Louisiana, only six are dangerous and only four are found in the Acadiana area.
“Learning to recognize these few distinctive species requires as much unlearning of misconceptions and nonsense as it does new learning of their appearance and behavior,” said Martin. “Doing so replaces fear, apprehension, and loathing with respect, confidence, and peace of mind.”
Martin worked for 12 years in the Department of Herpetology at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. He currently resides in Franklin and is a biologist with the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District.