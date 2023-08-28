Ricky Gonsoulin announced his withdrawal from the Parish Presidential race.
Gonsoulin released a statement over Facebook announcing his withdrawal Friday morning, but confirmed his plan to continue serving as Mayor Pro Tem in full. He said a family issue takes precedence over his election.
“We had a family issue that took priority over the Parish Presidents race, so I decided to withdraw and reconsider for a future date. I plan on continuing to serve at 100% capacity at my Mayor Pro Tem,” Gonsoulin said.
At this time, he plans to run again for Parish President at the next election in four years, and plans to run for re-election as Mayor Pro Tem next year.
This is Parish President M. Larry Richard’s first time running unopposed.
He said he never expected to run unopposed, but it comes at a good time. There are several projects around the parish that require attention, so Richard said splitting his time would not be ideal.
“Campaigning and doing these projects would have been extremely hard. I’m glad I can continue to concentrate on bringing these businesses here that we are trying to close the deal on,” Richard said.
Gonsoulin said he wishes Richard luck with his final term as Parish President and hopes they can open a dialogue about pushing Iberia forward. Richard said he always keeps an ear open to the people, and that includes Gonsoulin.
Gonsoulin also wanted to thank his supporters for their understanding through this time, and is secure in his vision of a more prosperous Iberia Parish.
We recognized and made it known that people want to see our parish accomplish more and are willing to vocally express it,” Gonsoulin said in a statement.