Iberia Parish residents received an overview of the current projects and activities of Iberia Parish Government Thursday night as Parish President Larry Richard gave his annual State of the Parish talk at the Sliman Theater.

Sitting in a chair on the stage of the Sliman, Richard and moderator of the event Mike Tarantino dovetailed into all of the major departments and projects currently going on in parish government as well as outlined what residents can expect in the near future.



