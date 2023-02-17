On Wednesday, February 8th a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the completion of the rehabilitation and modernization of School Days Apartments on Center Street.
I would like to thank HRI Properties for investing in our community and our citizens. Not only does this project preserve our historic former high school, but it also provides much needed affordable housing for our seniors.
This $14 million project involved a complete replacement of all of the building’s systems – HVAC, water heaters, electric fixtures, plumbing fixtures, kitchen and bathroom cabinets and countertops, appliances, and laundry equipment.
With this extensive renovation our seniors will be assured affordable housing for years to come.
According to our latest census report 20,656 seniors, aged 55 and over, account for our 70,000 total population, many of these fall into the low income category and are in need of affordable housing.
With this recent renovation, School Days Apartments is helping to address those needs by offering 65 updated units for this population. Additionally, I am pleased to report that the Iberia Parish Section 8 Rental Assistance Program is another avenue of assistance for those in need in our parish.
The Section 8 Rental Assistance Program, under the direction of Bronel Hebert and assisted by Khristina Francis, is a federally funded program which supplements the rental payments of extremely-low and very- low-income families.
The program allows families to access a broader range of quality housing options — options that they might not otherwise be able to afford. Rental assistance payments are based upon a predetermined HUD calculation and vary according to income. Payments are made directly to the property owner by Iberia Parish Government on behalf of the family. The tenant is responsible to pay any remaining rental balance.
The program is funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The Section 8 Program in Iberia Parish has the capability of helping a total of 229 families living in rural areas of the parish.
Notifications of application re-opening are published in the Daily Iberian classified ad section. The program is currently in the process of filling all voucher availabilities from their current waiting list.
As Mardi Gras day approaches, I would like to thank the Bayou Mardi Gras Association for this year’s seventh annual and largest parade with a total of 67 entries.
A good time was had by all! I would personally like to thank Fire Chief Guy Bonin and Iberia Fire District No. 1 for finding space for me on their fire truck. It was a fun evening and I am looking forward to next year.
This parade reminded me of how much the people of our Parish enjoy life.
As we attend the Mardi Gras celebrations in our surrounding areas I pray for your safety, that you have a good time, and remember how privileged we are to be residents of Iberia Parish. Happy Mardi Gras to all!
M. LARRY RICHARDserves as Iberia Parish President.