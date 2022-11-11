Inmates at the Iberia Parish Jail got a special treat from local religious organizations with an outdoor Christian revival that was held last weekend.

According to a prepared statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the revival was led by Christian Life Center of Lafayette along with assistance from Cornerstone Cowboy Church of New Iberia, Highland Baptist Church of New Iberia, The Harbor of Hammond, The Harvest Center of Lafayette and Oasis Church of Round Rock, Texas.



