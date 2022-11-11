Inmates at the Iberia Parish Jail got a special treat from local religious organizations with an outdoor Christian revival that was held last weekend.
According to a prepared statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the revival was led by Christian Life Center of Lafayette along with assistance from Cornerstone Cowboy Church of New Iberia, Highland Baptist Church of New Iberia, The Harbor of Hammond, The Harvest Center of Lafayette and Oasis Church of Round Rock, Texas.
About 50-74 inmates at the jail took part in the weekend-long event, which featured music ministering as part of the planned activities.
The Rev. Laine Leger said in a social media video prior to the event that the event was coordinated with several churches to bring a spirit of change to those who were currently incarcerated at the jail.
“These fences are to keep men incarcerated, but the power of God has tcome to bring them liberation,” Leger said. “Changes are going to happen today.
The revival featured servant leaders from six different churches who came together to “bring the Hope of Jesus” to the incarcerated, and for the lives of those incarcerated to be transformed.
More services are currently in the works and being planned by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to the prepared statement.