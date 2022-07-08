The Rev. Darren Benoit can remember clearly the moment when he knew that becoming a pastor was his vocation in life.
At 17, the Breaux Bridge native was on the drum set at a church service during the first sermon of a newly installed pastor.
“I was a musical playing drums for a church,” Benoit said. “The pastor started talking about the future and the Lord spoke to me on the drum set, I almost had an out-of-body experience.”
More than a decade later, Benoit is now pastor at Union Baptist Church in St. Martinville, a position he has held for almost five years.
Benoit was born in Breaux Bridge, but said he has always had strong ties in St. Martinville, and even had an uncle who lived in Cade.
Although that experience on the drums was a life changing, Benoit said he still ran for years not identifying his call until he was about 25, where he surrendered his soul and life to ministerial work after getting involved with Progressive Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Lloyd Joiner in Lafayette in 2009.
“I preached my first sermon in 2009 when I was 24 and was licensed as a minister in 2010,” Benoit said.
Following work at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, Benoit got involved with various ministry opportunities for several years until he eventually got involved with Union Baptist.
After spending years as the assistant pastor at Union Baptist, Benoit inherited the church following the retirement of the previous pastor.
“I was surprised, but I ultimately knew pastoral ministry was my call,” Benoit said.
Since then, the historical church in St. Martinville has been in the business of rebuilding, rebranding and reintroducing itself to the community under Benoit’s leadership.
As a former law enforcement officer, Benoit said he has always been involved in public service in one form or another, and one of the main focuses of his ministry is to reach out to the next generation so that they receive the gospel.
“Reaching the youth with the gospel is one of my priorities and building a church that is equipped to reach a generation that is lost,” Benoit said. “I tell my church all the time to get ready for what God is going to send us, becuase we are going to have to prepare our hearts to take in families who are not churched.”
During his years before taking up a senior pastoral role, Benoit said he worked with young people on local, state and national levels, and that he considers lifting up the young to be one of the focal points of his ministry.
“I try to approach a gospel that reveals what the grace of God can do for anyone, in a very simple language that anyone can understand,” he said.