While treating mental health in communities across Louisiana, the Restore Outreach Center (ROC) now provides care across the country.

Restore Outreach Center is a mental health rehabilitation agency that works with children ages 5 to adults. They send professionals into homes and schools to provide counseling to children and adults suffering from mental illness such as anxiety, depression and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADHD), or experienced abuse or trauma.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

