A few families lost their homes, others had damage that did not allow them back in after the tornado in New Iberia on Tuesday.
The Daily Iberian is collecting a list of resources for those affected by the tornado.
Filing a claim?
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is asking anyone who sustained damage from the storms to file a report at damage.la.gov. Reporting damage to GOHSEP is voluntary but does not replace filing an insurance claim.
In need of ice?
In an effort to support those affected by the storms this week, Super 1 Foods is giving away free ice (while supplies last) starting at 9 a.m. today, Dec. 15, at the store located at 939 S. Lewis St. in New Iberia.
The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center
Info The Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center is a non-profit, faith-based organization that provides emergency assistance with no waiting period to the people of Iberia Parish, helping with utility bills, rent, clothing, food, medicine, dental, burial assistance and others. They are open Monday to Thursday.
Location: 432 Bank Avenue, New Iberia
Iberia Homeless Shelter
Info: The Iberia Homeless Shelter provides critical services for those experiencing homelessness in the Teche Area. Although the shelter originated as specifically for men, federal demands have expanded the organization’s reach to include women and children. They are open Monday through Friday.
Location: 307 Robertson Street, New Iberia
Catholic Charities
The Catholic Charities website has been updated as the homepage is dedicated to helping those affected by the tornado and giving the community a place to donate and volunteer. The message on the homepage says, "Help Catholic Charities of Acadiana bring relief to tornado survivors in Iberia Parish."
You can click HERE to start the process to receive help.
Catholic Charities has partnered with Monsignor Sigur Center, which offers resources for individuals and families in financial crisis. They serve both impoverished families and individuals, as well as people experiencing homelessness. Households facing a situational crisis can apply for financial assistance with utility bills, funeral expenses, and bus fare.
For more: Call them at 337-235-4972, Ext. 1116
Shelter
Catholic Charities has a list of click HERE for a list of places to get free shelter.
The list includes:
• St. Joseph Shelter for Men, which provides emergency shelter for up to 32 men who are experiencing homelessness in a dormitory setting per night. An additional 30 men are given the safety of shelter on the floor each night.
• The Emily House is our emergency sheltering program that focuses on the specific needs of families who are experiencing homelessness. Being without the safety of shelter is hard on anyone, but especially on women and families.
• St. Michael Center for Veterans is an emergency and transitional housing program for up to 20 male veterans who are experiencing homelessness.
(Note: If you are interested in donating items to support Catholic Charities' emergency sheltering programs, contact Laila Wyatt at 337.235.4972 ext 1227 or laila@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org)
FOOD
St. Francis Diner of New Iberia
Info: You can privately and easily book your appointment online for select services 24/7. For the full set of services, you can call (337) 369-3362 to book your appointment. St. Francis is open Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Location: 1201 S Hopkins St, New Iberia, LA 70560.
Solomon House
Info: Solomon House is a non-profit outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Free groceries are distributed by volunteers every Tuesday morning to approximately 120 families who have registered with Solomon House.
Where they are: 520 Center St.
St. Nicholas Social Concern
Info: Based in the Patoutville/Lydia area, the St. Nicholas Social Concern has provided groceries in the southern part of Iberia Parish for the last 50 years to those people in rural areas who are having a hard time getting basic necessities for themselves. The organization does its grocery distribution on the third Tuesday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Location: The St. Nicholas Social Concern Distribution Center is located at 3317 Patout Road, Jeanerette. The phone number is 337-369-7510.
Shephard's Food Pantry
Location and number: 527 W Main St., New Iberia, LA, 70560. Phone: 337-367-8464.
This list will be updated. Please email mmesserly@daily-iberian.com to add to it.