The parade of vehicles full of local residents, sightseers and first responders that were present Wednesday following the tornado that dropped on the Southport subdivision Wednesday were all absent by Thursday afternoon.

The New Iberia Police Department had blockaded Southport to the general public following the devastation of the storm that destroyed several mobile homes and apartment buildings. By Thursday afternoon, only residents who lived in the area were allowed to enter the area along with Cleco workers who were still fixing the electrical lines that were down.



