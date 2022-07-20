Republican candidate for Congress Holden Hoggatt officially qualified to run against incumbent Clay Higgins in Louisiana's Third Congressional District Wednesday. Hoggatt says his top issues are the economy, inflation and crime.
His announcement Wednesday also came with direct shots at the man he seeks to unseat as the area's Congressman, Clay Higgins.
"I love our state, and I love its people. But, like so many of us, I'm ashamed of my Congressman," Hoggatt said. "We have a way to describe people like Clay Higgins: All hat. No cattle."
Hoggatt says he believes families across Acadiana deserve a Congressman they can be proud of. In a press release about his offically qualifing, Hoggatt makes references to Higgins' as alleged domestic abuser who fails to pay child support. Hoggatt also claims Higgins is widely criticized for failing to deliver storm recovery investments following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
Hoggatt boasts solutions for what he called "Biden's inflation" and committed to banning "unregulated, dangerous Chinese seafood" he says hurts local farmers and fishermen. Hoggatt said he "won't leave the region behind on storm recovery like (Higgins) has."
On crime, Hoggat committed to bringing his experience as a prosecutor on influencing federal and state policies that prevent and punish.
In Hoggatt's private law practice, he handles cases involving child abuse, elder abuse, and domestic violence and prosecutes felony drug offenses as an Assistant District Attorney in Lafayette.
Hoggatt is married with two teen-aged children. He serves on the Bayou Vermillion Board of Commissioners. Hoggatt is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, the Delta Waterfowl Association, and the American Quarter Horse Association. He graduated from LSU Law Center in 2008.