Starting this coming Tuesday, The Daily Iberian publication days will change along with a new delivery system for subscribers.
The Daily Iberian will now be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (a weekend edition) starting March 14. The paper will be delivered to subscribers by the USPS on the same publishing day the paper is available in stores. The move was made following overwhelming positive feedback from current mail delivery customers of the newspaper.
Over the past several months, a third of The Daily Iberian subscribers have been receiving the newspaper in the mail opposed to traditional delivery.
Daily Iberian Publisher Michael Messerly said the service is called Guaranteed Delivery and the newspaper will be delivered by your local mail carrier with the rest of your daily mail.
"No more missed deliveries. No more searching for where the paper has been thrown on your property," Messerly said. "No more wet papers laying in the yard. Now, the U.S. Post Office will provide you with the Daily Iberian in your mailbox or P.O. Box. If you are not certain that we have your P.O. Box on file, please give us a call and provide us with that information."
The move to a weekend edition is also popular with customers who will receive coupons and sales inserts in the Sunday paper a day early.
Speaking of early, subscribers continue to receive free access to the website and e-edition.
"The digital edition of our newspaper is always available on the same day (no later than 4 a.m.) exclusively to our subscribers who provide us their email address," Messerly said. "Subscribers also have unlimited access to our website, thedailyiberian.com."
Messerly emphasized that The Daily Iberian will be delivered by the Post Office on the same day that the paper is published.
The Post Office does not deliver on Sunday, thus the reasoning behind the change in publication days.
Messerly added, "So what to do if you had canceled in the past due to service, but Guaranteed Delivery by mail sounds like a good reason to start back up again? Please call our Circulation team members at 337-365-6773."