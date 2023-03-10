Starting this coming Tuesday, The Daily Iberian publication days will change along with a new delivery system for subscribers.

The Daily Iberian will now be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday (a weekend edition) starting March 14. The paper will be delivered to subscribers by the USPS on the same publishing day the paper is available in stores. The move was made following overwhelming positive feedback from current mail delivery customers of the newspaper.



