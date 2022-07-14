This week is a historic one for Acadiana Catholics as relics from Lourdes, France make their way to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for the local faithful to venerate.
According to the Diocese of Lafayette, the relics of Saint Bernadette Soubirous have come from Lourdes to tour the United States and will be available for veneration at more than 30 churches and shrines across the country.
The relics went on display at St. John the Evangelist Thursday, and Saturday will be the last day available for public viewing.
The pilgrimage includes Saint Bernadette’s relics, which comprise part of her rib, and are contained in a large reliquary crafted by master craftsmen of religious artistry at Maison Granda workshop in Spain in 2019.
The public viewing started Thursday with a Rite of Reception followed by a public veneartion with the Knights of Columbus serving as honor guard. A rosary and litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary was said by Bishop Douglas Deshotel followed by a Mass of Immaculate Conception.
Public venerations and confessions continued throughout the rest of the day.
The relics will continue to be viewed today starting at 9 a.m., and a Vietnamese rosary and litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be said by the Rev. James Nguyen. Later in the day, a Spanish Mass will be said by the Rev. Francois Sainte Marie which will be followed by a procession to the grotto.
A rosary and litany will be said again in Spanish followed by the procession.
The last day for viewing will be Saturday, with public venerations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Knights of Peter Claver serving as honor guard.
“The Vatican has granted a plenary indulgence for those visiting the relics during the tour,” according to the Diocese of Lafayette. “With 34 churches participating throughout the USA, thousands are anticipated to visit the Relics along the USA tour, venerating the relics, attending mass, and seeking a plenary indulgence granted by the Vatican.”