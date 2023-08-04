Six-year-old Spencer Boutte ran happily back and forth around the splash pad at West End Park Tuesday afternoon, playing with the facility’s newly installed equipment with other friends.
“It’s hot!” Boutte said, when asked why he was out in the park only a few weeks before the kickoff of the school year.
He wasn’t the only child who felt that way. At New Iberia City Park, four-year-old Michael Martin ran back and forth at that park’s water area, happily eating chips while family members tried to stay in the shade during a week of record-breaking heat in New Iberia.
Although Teche Area residents are used to scorching summers, this month’s temperatures have reached new heights. According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, a total of five records were tied or broken with new high temperature records Tuesday at New Iberia and Beaumont.
New Iberia saw a high of 104 degrees, beating a 1948 record of 101 degrees. Hot weather doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, with the NWS predicting more heat on the way with high temperatures in the triple digits as the week drags on.
Louisiana isn’t alone, however, with several national outlets suggesting that this summer could be one of the hottest on record and large parts of the United States breaking local records.
University Health Services recommends taking precautions during the summer months that include staying hydrated by drinking water steadily, avoiding caffeine and alcohol that cause us to lose water rapidly, taking frequent breaks in the shade and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.