A Natchitoches-based realty firm set down roots in New Iberia as the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new branch of Rhodes Realty.
CEO of Rhodes Realty Rodrick McIntonsh said the New Iberia location is the 10th office that Rhodes Realty will be operating.
Rhodes Realty was founded by Justin and James Rhodes in 2010. The two were raised in New Orleans but settled in Natchitoches in 2007 working as construction managers and engineers for a local construction company, but eventually reoriented to the real estate industry.
Ronni Russo, who will be running the New Iberia branch, said she is a New Iberia native and jumped at the opportunity to work in New Iberia when the new branch was suggested.
“I’m super excited for this office, it means a lot to me,” Russo said. “When Mr. Rhodes said that we wanted to be in New Iberia, I was more than happy to come here.”
The agency already has several realtors in place at the location, and Russo said that more are expected as the firm grows in the area.
“We are going to fill this office with a lot more agents hopefully in the near future,” she said. “We’re excited to grow in Iberia Parish.”
Director and CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Thomas Falgout agreed with the sentiment, and said he hopes this is just the beginning for the firm in the area.
“We hope it’s a long partnership and relationship in the city of New Iberia,” Falgout said.