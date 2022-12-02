jubilee
Buy Now

Bishop Douglas Deshotel reads the Bible as part of the 2021 Jubilee of the Word marathon earlier this year. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

Fête-Dieu du Teche has announced a date for its annual Jubilee of the Word Bible marathon, and will be taking place in early 2023.

The Holy Bible will be read cover to cover without pause publicly in the Square of St. Martinville starting Jan. 18 and ending Jan. 22. The event is put on by the Community of Jesus Crucified, which is based in St. Martinville.



Tags