Fête-Dieu du Teche has announced a date for its annual Jubilee of the Word Bible marathon, and will be taking place in early 2023.
The Holy Bible will be read cover to cover without pause publicly in the Square of St. Martinville starting Jan. 18 and ending Jan. 22. The event is put on by the Community of Jesus Crucified, which is based in St. Martinville.
The event annually draws thousands to St. Martinville and traditionally makes use of about 200 volunteers who all aid in the Bible reading in the town square.
St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church, which is located adjacent to the marathon, is one of the Diocese of Lafayette’s oldest parishes and is annually used as the venue in helping the multi-day event.
Jubilee of the Word also makes use of other unique ways that the Community of Jesus Crucified spreads their ministry to the Teche Area. Friar Truck, a mobile pulpit for reading the Bible “on the geaux” was introduced during this past year’s Jubilee of the Word event. The truck, which is used for itinerant preaching as well as Bible readings, will be located next to the stage of Jubilee of the Word for the event.
Fête-Dieu du Teche is a group of Catholic organizers who also annually put on a 40-mile Eucharistic procession on the Bayou Teche during the Feast of the Assumption.
The procession is undergone both for the Blessed Virgin Mary as well as a commemoration of the Acadian people, who were predominantly Catholic, who made their way to south Louisiana more than 200 years ago.
The procession of boats that accompany the Blessed Sacrament through the Bayou Teche passes through Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
The Jubilee of the Word Marathon is also undertaken by the group.
Volunteers to prepare for this year’s Jubilee of the Word are currently being sought. For more information or to sign up as a reader, call 394-6021 or email fetedieuduteche@gmail.com.