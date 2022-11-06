shelter
The Iberia Homeless Shelter is gearing up for a week of events in recognition of Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week in New Iberia.

The shelter will begin the week of activities on Nov. 12 with a church service at St. Edward Catholic Church. On Nov. 13, church services will also take place at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, as well as another service at 9 a.m. at St. Jude Church.



