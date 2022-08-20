Despite the strong waves of rainfall that on Thursday and Friday, the Delcambre Shrimp Festival still took place with large crowds turning up to sample food and try good music.
The festival, which is designed to celebrate Delcambre’s thriving shrimp industry kicked off Wednesday with the opening of the street fair at 6:30 p.m. and a fais-do-do complete with music and dancing
Friday night featured live music by several performers, including Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns, Junior Lacrosse and Sumtin’ Sneaky and Jaryd Lane and The Parish.
Cars lined up all the way to Delcambre Town Hall to the Shrimnp Festival Building by Friday evening with people to enjoy a night of authentic Cajun music and food.
“We thought it might have gotten shut down because of the rain,” Lanie Segura, who was in line waiting for a ticket to enter the festival Thursday evening with her two children said. “They really love the rides and the music.
Inside the festival grounds, carnival rides and a long line of people waiting to sample food were the most immediate features of the festival, followed by a stage at the far end of the campus where several musicians lined up to play.
The soggy ground from days of rainfall did not stop many from taking part in dancing near the front of the stage however.
The festival continued into Saturday with various unique events, including the Shrimp Festival Cookoff where teams compete to see who can boast the best shrimp recipe. Water fights, where local fire departments spray each other with fire hoses, also took place in the morning.
Musical guests Saturday included Louisiana Red, The Beau Young Band, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted and national recording artist Frank Foster.
The festival closes Sunday with a Fishermen’s Mass at the Shrimp Festival Building at 10 a.m., which will be followed by the traditional blessing of the fleet at 11 a.m. A fais-do-do will take place at noon with Ryan Foret and the Foret Tradition.