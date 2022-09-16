gov
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson walk alongside a passenger train in New Orleans. (Governor’s Office photo)

While local officials have begun securing grants to build train platforms and stations for a proposed passenger rail line connecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans, many fundamental aspects of the project — such as where the trains will stop and how often they will run — remain unknown.

The intercity train proposal made headlines last month after state and local officials sent out press releases indicating the project took a step forward with the City of Gonzales having secured $20 million in grant money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build a train station. But Gonzales won’t get that money until other public and private entities get to work on their portions of the project.



