marker
Thomas Warner and family unveil the IAAHS Queen Mother Moore Marker.

 By AIDAN MILFORD THE DAILY IBERIAN

The city of New Iberia and the Iberia African American Historical Society (IAAHS) celebrated the life of worldwide activist, Queen Mother Moore.

Queen Mother Moore, born as Audley Moore, was an incredibly influential leader of the international Civil Rights Movement who actively promoted African-American reparations until her death in 1997.

Artist Jeremy Young presents his rendition of Queen Mother Moore's portrait..jpg
Artist Jeremy Young presents his rendition of Queen Mother Moore's portrait.
Thomas Warner warms up the crowd with a joke before starting his speech..jpg
Thomas Warner before starting his speech..
Historian Dr. Ashley Farmer tells stories of Queen Mother Moore..jpg
Historian Dr. Ashley Farmer tells stories of Queen Mother Moore.
Director John Warner Smith delivers a passionate reading of his poem, Sermon of the Dreamers.jpg
Director John Warner Smith delivers a passionate reading of his poem, "Sermon of the Dreamers."
Dr. Phoebe Hayes, founder of the IAAHS explained the history of the organization..jpg
Dr. Phoebe Hayes, founder of the IAAHS, explained the history of the organization.
Artist Jeremy Young views collection in the IAAHS research center.jpg
Artist Jeremy Young views a collection in the IAAHS research center.
Mayor Freddie Decourt delivers speech..jpg
Mayor Freddie DeCourt delivers a speech.
Milton Belanger delivers speech on behalf of Parish President Richard..jpg
Milton Belanger delivers speech on behalf of Parish President M. Larry Richard.
Old portrait hung in the IAAHS research center.jpg
Rediscovered portrait hung in the IAAHS research center.


AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

