qualifying
Buy Now

Candidates will sign up this week for the variety of state and local positions up for grabs on Oct. 14 (file photo).

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election in Louisiana begins this week, with Teche Area residents interested in running for political office having the chance to sign up at their nearest clerk of court office.

The election will determine several important political positions in the state, including an open governor’s race due to Gov. John Bel Edwards being termed out of office. Lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general positions will also be on the ballot as well.



Tags