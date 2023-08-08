Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election in Louisiana begins this week, with Teche Area residents interested in running for political office having the chance to sign up at their nearest clerk of court office.
The election will determine several important political positions in the state, including an open governor’s race due to Gov. John Bel Edwards being termed out of office. Lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general positions will also be on the ballot as well.
In local elections, all 14 seats of the Iberia Parish Council will be on the ballot along with the position of parish president.
The Iberia Parish sheriff position will be on the ballot as well, as well as Iberia Parish coroner, tax assessor and clerk of court.
Iberia Parish voters will also be placing votes for their local state representative and state senator.
State Senate District 21 and 22 will be part of the ballot, as well as the 48th, 49th and 96th representative districts.
In St. Martin Parish voters will be faced with the same choices on the state level, and will also have the nine St. Martin Parish Council seats up for vote as well. The positions of sheriff, coroner, assessor and clerk will be on the ballot too.
St. Mary Parish will have the same choices as Iberia and St. Martin, with the additional election of Justice of the Peace for Ward 1 as well.
Qualifying for the Oct. 14 elections begins Tuesday and ends Friday. In order to qualify, head to the Iberia, St. Martin or St. Mary Clerk of Court office depending on which parish you reside in during business hours.