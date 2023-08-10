qualify
Blake Miguez qualifies for the state senate race Tuesday at the Clerk of Court's office. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election is continuing through Friday, with those interested in political office still having a chance to sign up for the race.

The election is shaping up to be a big one, with more than seven candidates already qualified for the gubernatorial race that will see a brand-new governor of Louisiana. Those candidates include State Treasurer John Schroder and former head of the Department of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson. St. Martinville native and Attorney General Jeff Landry has also qualified for the governor's race.



