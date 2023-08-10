Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election is continuing through Friday, with those interested in political office still having a chance to sign up for the race.
The election is shaping up to be a big one, with more than seven candidates already qualified for the gubernatorial race that will see a brand-new governor of Louisiana. Those candidates include State Treasurer John Schroder and former head of the Department of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson. St. Martinville native and Attorney General Jeff Landry has also qualified for the governor's race.
The race for Senatorial District 22 formerly occupied by State Sen. Fred Mills is also shaping up to be a big one, with four candidates already having qualified to fill the position. Those include current State Rep. Blake Miguez, local sugar cane farmer Hugh Andre, Envision da Berry founder Phanat Xanamane and Dexter Lathan.
The race for the 49th Representative District also has a batch of new candidates since the seat will be left empty following Blake Miguez’ decision to run for state senator. Candidates for the position include Sandy Derise, Jacob Landry and David Eaton.
Although there are several Iberia Parish political offices up for election, only a scant few of the incumbents are seeing any competition so far.
Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard and Sheriff Tommy Romero both qualified without any opponents so far, along with Tax Assessor Taylor Barras.
All 14 Iberia Parish Council seats will be up for re-election as well. So far, District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier qualified with candidate Brock Pellerin also seeking the same seat.
Qualifying continues until Thursday. Those interested in signing up for an election race can do so by heading to the Clerk of Court Office.