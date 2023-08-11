Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election ended Thursday with several local and state elections on the ballot.
A whopping 16 candidates from across the state signed up for the upcoming governor’s election that comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards finishing his final term in office. Notably, St. Martinville native and current Attorney General Jeff Landry is on that list, with signs already popping all around the Teche Area along with several other candidates.
Other notable races include the state senate and state representatives happening in Iberia Parish.
The District 22 State Senate race is the largest, with various candidates qualifying to replace State Sen. Fred Mills, who has served in the position for years and will be retiring.
Candidates include current State Rep. Blake Miguez, sugar cane farmer Hugh Andre, former St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell, Phanat Xanamane and Dexter Lathan.
State Senate District 21 will also have a notable election, with current State Sen. Bret Allain not seeking re-election either. Candidates include St. Mary Chief Administrative Officer Bo LaGrange, Robert Allain and Steven Swiber.
State Representative District 49, the seat currently held by Miguez, will be seeing three candidates coming to the fore for the election. Sandy Derise, Jacob Landry and David Eaton will be competing for the state representative seat.
In parish elections, several incumbents will not be worried about the Oct. 14 election due to no competition.
Sheriff Tommy Romero, who is finishing his first term in office, will be getting a second term following no other candidates qualifying. Romero thanked the voters for their support Friday.
“I am incredibly humbled and graciously honored to be unopposed and continue to serve as your sheriff of Iberia Parish,” Romero said. “My first term has been a rewarding experience. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has created an organization of integrity, professionalism and respect.”
Clerk of Court David Ditch and Tax Assessor Taylor Barras will also be seeing their second term in office due to no other candidates qualifying.
Parish President Larry Richard qualified for another term in office with some competition from current New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin, who will be vying for the position. A new coroner will also be voted on for Iberia Parish, with Patrick Baquet and Timothy Viator as the two candidates for the election.
The majority of the 14 members of the Iberia Parish Council will also not be seeing a general election. Only four seats were contested by the end of qualifying. District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet will be facing Hubert Landry, while District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier will be running against Merv Boyance and Brock Pellerin. In District 12, Councilwoman Lady Brown will be facing Courtney Broussard-Fitch on Oct. 14 as well.
In District 13, two new candidates will be running for the council seat formerly occupied by Marty Trahan who died in office in 2022.
Also notable is the District 7 seat currently occupied by Paul Landry who didn’t qualify for re-election. Current New Iberia City Councilman Dustin Suire qualified for the seat, meaning his current seat on the City Council will be open for a future election.
Governor
Benjamin Barnes - I
Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel - R
Daniel M. “Danny” Cole - D
Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. - D
Xavier Ellis - R
“Keitron” Gagnon - No Party
Sharon Hewitt - R
Jeffery Istre - I
“Xan” John - R
“Jeff” Landry - R
Hunter Landry - I
Richard Nelson - R
John Schroder - R
Frank Scurlock - I
Stephen “Wags” Waguespack - R
Shawn D. Wilson - D
Lieutenant Governor
Elbert “Pawpaw” Guillory - R
“Tami” Hotard - R
Willie Jones - D
William “Billy” Nungesser - R
Bruce Payton - I
Chester Pritchett - NP
Gary Rispone - NP
Secretary of State
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup - D
“Mike” Francis - R
Amanda “Smith” Jennings - Other
Thomas J. Kennedy III - R
Nancy Landry - R
Arthur Morrell - D
Clay Schexnayder - R
Brandon Trosclair - R
Attorney General
Lindsey Cheek - D
“Marty” Maley - R
“Liz” Baker Murrill - R
John Stefanski - R
Perry Walker Terrebonne - D
Treasurer
John Fleming - R
Dustin Granger - D
Scott McKnight - R
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
Michael G. “Mike” Strain - R
Commissioner of Insurance
“Tim” Temple - R
R.D. “Rich” Weaver - D
BESE District 3
“Sandy LeBlanc Holloway - R
State Senator 21st Senatorial District
Robert Allain - R
Henry “Bo” LaGrange - R
Stephen Swiber - R
State Senator 22nd Senatorial District
Hugh Andre - R
Dexter Lathan - I
Blake Miguez - R
Melinda Narcisse “Mel” Mitchell - D
Phanat “PX” Xanamane - D
State Representative 48th Representative District
“Beau” Beaullieu - R
David Levy - D
State Representative 49th Representative District
Sanders “Sandy” Derise - R
David Eaton - R
Jacob Landry - R
State Representative 96th District
Marcus Bryant - D
Iberia Parish Sheriff
Tommy Romero - R
Iberia Clerk of Court
David Ditch - R
Iberia Assessor
Taylor Barras - R
Iberia Coroner
Patrick “Shawn” Baquet -R
Timothy Viator - NP
Iberia Parish President
Ricky Gonsoulin - R
Larry Richard - NP
Iberia Councilman District 1
Francis “Tommy” Pollard Sr. - D
Iberia Councilman District 2
Michael Landry - D
Iberia Councilman District 3
Marcus Broussard - R
Iberia Councilman District 4
Lloyd Brown - D
Iberia Councilman District 5
Warren P. Gachassin Jr. - R
Iberia Councilman District 6
Natalie Broussard
Iberia Councilman District 7
Dustin Suire - R
Iberia Councilman District 8
James P. Trahan - R
Iberia Councilman District 9
Hubert Landry Jr. - R
Scott Ransonet - R
Iberia Councilman District 10
Merv Boyance - D
Eugene Olivier - D
Brock Pellerin - R
Iberia Councilman District 11
Brian P. Napier - R
Iberia Councilman District 12
Courtney Broussard-Fitch - NP
Lady “Fontenette” Brown - NP
Iberia Councilman District 13
Cayman Crappell - R
“Chris” Feller - R
Iberia Councilman District 14
Chad “Jerald” Maturin - R