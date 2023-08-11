Vote

The District 22 State Senate race is the largest, with various candidates qualifying to replace a retiring state senator (file photo).

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election ended Thursday with several local and state elections on the ballot.

A whopping 16 candidates from across the state signed up for the upcoming governor’s election that comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards finishing his final term in office. Notably, St. Martinville native and current Attorney General Jeff Landry is on that list, with signs already popping all around the Teche Area along with several other candidates.



