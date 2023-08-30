missing
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Annabeth Provost to come forward. 

 BY IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a missing woman.

Annabeth Provost was last seen Aug. 28 at her residence located in the 600 block of Bonnet Street in Iberia Parish.



