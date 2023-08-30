featured Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Annabeth Provost to come forward. BY IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a missing woman.Annabeth Provost was last seen Aug. 28 at her residence located in the 600 block of Bonnet Street in Iberia Parish.Provost is 19-years-old, female, 5’3 and approximately 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a grey tank top and black pants.Anyone with information regarding the location of Annabeth Provost is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clothing Job Market Law Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian August 31, 2023 10 min ago Most Popular Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week, Presented by HMGD Jeanerette to hold first French bread festival The 16 marriage licenses from the Iberia Parish Clerk fo the Courts office What a ‘wacky’ way to finish 2023 as Theriot, Savoy catch 1 to be No.1 Ricky Gonsoulin announces withdrawal from Parish Presidents race OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Baquet, others looking forward to CHS Fishing’s 3rd year in LHSBN LSWA preseason high school football polls, Week 0 Public help sought in locating Iberia Parish woman TWO VIDEOS: Train crashes into tractor-trailer in New Iberia with injuries Four of the Teche Area's best teams take part in Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit