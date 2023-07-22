The St. Martin Parish School Board is asking the public for feedback as the beginning stages of developing a district magnet school plan begins.

The board is currently in the process of developing a magnet school program to launch at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-25 school year. The launch of the magnet school is part of the school’s longstanding federal desegregation order, and the school board is seeking public feedback on the development of the new school in the parish.



