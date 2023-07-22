The St. Martin Parish School Board is asking the public for feedback as the beginning stages of developing a district magnet school plan begins.
The board is currently in the process of developing a magnet school program to launch at St. Martinville Primary and the Early Learning Center for the 2024-25 school year. The launch of the magnet school is part of the school’s longstanding federal desegregation order, and the school board is seeking public feedback on the development of the new school in the parish.
Magnet schools were created as a way of remedying racial segregation and fostering more diverse schools by offering unique programming in combination with active recruitment of diverse students and staff, according to a prepared statement from the district.
The creation of the magnet schools will allow the district to comply with Louisiana law as well as the court order from Thomas, et. al vs. St. Martin Parish School Board, a case that has been on the books for years and maintains that the school district does not meet the required criteria for racial diversity across the schools in St. Martin parish.
Should the plan be approved, the district will implement a visual and performing arts magnet program at the Early Learning Center and St. Martinville Primary Schools.
The district will be offering public information sessions to learn more about the current plans for the magnet schools on Aug. 3 (St. Martinville Primary Multipurpose Room), Aug. 31 (Cecilia Primary Multipurpose Room and a third date to be announced. All sessions will take place at 5 p.m.
The board is also seeking parents, guardians, teachers and former students from the Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary, Parks Primary, Cecilia Primary and Teche Elementary to participate in small focus groups about the magnet schools.
The board will host three focus groups during the summer, and each focus group will consist of 15 participants. The first will be held on Aug. 7 (St. Martinville Primary) at 5 p.m. The other two sessions will be announced at a future date.