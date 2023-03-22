An aerial view of the Louisiana State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
A bill the Louisiana Legislature will consider would give state lawmakers their first raise in over 40 years.

House Bill 149, filed by Rep. Joe Marino, I-Gretna, would increase legislators’ salaries from $16,800 to $60,000. The amounts do not include per diem pay that each lawmaker is paid for each day they work. Those payments are more frequent when the legislature meets in special sessions.



