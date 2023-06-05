Work is continuing on the refurbishment of the water tower in Jeanerette, with Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. saying the painting of the tower is about 60% done.
The work, which has been talked about for years and approved by the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen, is moving along as scheduled, Bourgeois said.
“Things are going along well,” the mayor said Thursday. “There was a bit of an impact on the water pressure but everything is progressing well.”
In order to complete the painting of the tower, water from the tower had to be drained in order to reach the inside of the structure. Water is currently being pumped using service pumps all throughout Jeanerette rather than using the gravity of the tower.
City officials say the refurbishment of the tower will likely lead to an improvement in the coloration of the water that Jeanerette receives.
The water tower holds about 500,000 gallons normally, and the work to paint and improve the structure is being done by Southern Coatings.
Bourgeois said repair work was also conducted on the rails surrounding the tower.
Repair work began in April, with engineer Neil Swain saying at the time that auto flushers were being taken out in order to conserve water for the several months the tower would be out of service and water flushing would only be occurring to address specific complaints.
For most residents, a slight decrease in water pressure should be the only noticeable thing during the repair process.
The works is also being conducted in conjunction with other upgrades occurring at the Jeanerette water plant. Bourgeois estimated an August completion of the water tower, weather permitting.
“This is a major improvement for Jeanerette and our water system,” Bourgeois said.