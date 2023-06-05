tower
Ongoing refurbishment of the Jeanerette water tower has an expected August completion, according to city officials. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

Work is continuing on the refurbishment of the water tower in Jeanerette, with Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. saying the painting of the tower is about 60% done.

The work, which has been talked about for years and approved by the Jeanerette Board of Aldermen, is moving along as scheduled, Bourgeois said.







