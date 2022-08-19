Boxeman

Furmon Earl Bozeman

An Alabama man who drove more than 300 miles in the middle of the night to set off bombs at a New Iberia company where he worked was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 19 months in federal prison.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays also ordered that Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, be on three years of post-release supervision.



