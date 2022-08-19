An Alabama man who drove more than 300 miles in the middle of the night to set off bombs at a New Iberia company where he worked was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court to 19 months in federal prison.
Judge Robert R. Summerhays also ordered that Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, be on three years of post-release supervision.
Bozeman, of Gulf Shores, pleaded guilty in May to transportation of destructive devices, a violation of the National Firearms Act.
Evidence presented in court revealed that Bozeman on the night of Jan. 10 drove 330 miles to Nabors Offshore Corp in New Iberia with a car loaded with pipe bombs.
Bozeman placed and detonated at least three pipe bombs at various sites on the Nabors’ property. The bombs were placed at the Nabors signs near Admiral Doyle Drive, at the main entrance to Nabors’ human resource offices, and at the Nabors sign located directly outside of the front door of the Nabors’ main building.
The pipe bombs that he used contained double-based smokeless powder inside of galvanized steel pipes and endcaps, which meet the federal definition of destructive devices.
Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at Bozeman’s residence on Jan. 12 and found additional bomb making materials, a book titled, "Flash Powder Cookbook," as well as several rounds of ammunition, firearms and Hogdon smokeless powder.
Bozeman admitted to transportation of the bombs from his home in Alabama to Louisiana.
The case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel.