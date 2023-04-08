Sugar cane
Parishes producing sugarcane.

Over the past ten years, sugarcane acreage has rapidly expanded, especially in Vermillion Parish in the western cane belt and Pointe Coupee, Avoyelles and Rapides in the north. Pointe Coupee now has more than 70,000 acres in production, when just ten years ago parish acreage was only 43,000. That’s a 62 percent increase.

What are the factors behind this dramatic expansion? A stable sugar price, sound national sugar policy, sugar mills motivated to expand production and weather conditions. All these circumstances played a role in the rapid expansion of sugarcane.



