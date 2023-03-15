IMG_6413-1-scaled
Applications are open to host a Prime Time reading program starting March 15 through April 17 at primetimefamily.org.

 Submitted by Prime Time Reading

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced two locations locally for its Prime Time reading program.

The Louisiana Department of Education has identified literacy as a key initiative and identified the involvement of families in literacy development of children at all ages and stages as a pillar of that work. Prime Time is an approved LDOE vendor for its work in family engagement and literacy, which has been taking place for more than 30 years.



