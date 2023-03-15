The Louisiana Department of Education has announced two locations locally for its Prime Time reading program.
The Louisiana Department of Education has identified literacy as a key initiative and identified the involvement of families in literacy development of children at all ages and stages as a pillar of that work. Prime Time is an approved LDOE vendor for its work in family engagement and literacy, which has been taking place for more than 30 years.
In New Iberia, the Prime Time reading location is the Head Start at Dodson, 3712 2nd St. and the Head Start Jeanerette at 600 Ira St.
Twice a year, Prime Time offers schools, libraries, community service organizations, and other nonprofits that serve youth the opportunity to host its family engagement and literacy programs for free for families in their community. Going beyond just reading books, every Prime Time program also includes a scholar who leads families in open-ended questioning surrounding the themes found in the books.
The program comes with a shared meal at each program, encourages families to engage in quality time, and quality discussion, with each other. Prime Time programs are also free for families who attend, and everyone keeps the books used during the program to help build their home libraries.