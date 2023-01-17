Last Friday night, officers with the Franklin Police Department advised assistance was needed at Franklin Senior High School in reference to a large fight. Officers on scene began efforts to separate the subjects that were fighting and evacuated the gymnasium.
Basketball schedules on the Franklin High School website shows Franklin was hosting West St. Mary High School that evening.
Upon evacuation, officers were advised of shots fired outside of the school. Franklin Senior High School was then placed on lock down.
During the course of the investigation, the Franklin Police Department could confirm that any shots were fired during the incident, however it has been confirmed that no shots were fired inside of the school building.
Further investigations showed that no student athletes were involved in the incident. It was also determined that those arrested are affiliated with gangs known as the "Purple Babies" and "Bray Lane Steppers" and have been engaged in conflicts between the rival gangs.
The following three people were arrested.
• Kalob Peters, 19, of Ninth St., in Franklin was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs. Peters was booked, processed, and held on a $10,000 bond.
• Ash Lee Miller, Jr., 21, of Moss Oaks Drive in New Iberia, was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs. Miller was booked, processed, and held on a $10,000 bond.
• Daylon Hines, 22, of Wattigny Street in Jeanerette, LA, was arrested on the charges of disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs. Hines was booked, processed, and held on a $10,000 bond.
A media release from West St. Mary High School said, "An incident occurred at Franklin Senior High during a district basketball contest between West St. Mary High School and Franklin Senior High. Franklin Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, Chitimacha Tribal Police, and St. Mary Parish Schools District Personnel all assisted with the safe evacuation of students, fans, staff, and LHSAA officials. The situation was swiftly contained under the direction of all assisting agencies. More information will be made available, as an investigation is ongoing."
No other information was given.
Police said their investigation is also ongoing and additional arrests are pending. All arrests regarding this incident will be forwarded to the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office and any further questions should be directed to the prosecutor's office.
The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.