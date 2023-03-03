romero
Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero announced Friday that $1.2 million in federal funding has been successfully appropriated for the AGMAC Channel Dredging Project.

Support for the Port continues as an additional $1.2 million in federal funding is on its way to the Port of Iberia.

Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero announced Friday that the $1.2 million in federal funding has been successfully appropriated for the AGMAC Channel Dredging Project as part of the South Louisiana Priorities funded in the Army Corps Work Plan.



