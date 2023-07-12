The Army Corps of Engineers and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development signed a joint agreement to complete the Port of Iberia AGMAC Project’s Validation Study.

In March, they announced an additional $1.2 million for the Port of Iberia’s Acadiana Gulf of Mexico Access channel (AGMAC) Channel Deepening Project, acquired through Community Project Funding Appropriations by U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

