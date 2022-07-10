The top two elected officials in Jeanerette are at odds and the No. 2 in command says he's kept out of the loop and doesn't sign important documents.
As a result, the Jeanerette Board of Alderman will vote to pass an ordinance requiring the mayor pro tem to be the second signature on a variety of city documents at Monday’s regular meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Clarence Clark said he introduced the ordinance after Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. has used other members of the board to sign documents like grants and other items instead of going to the mayor pro tem for the signature.
“For the past three years the mayor has not been keeping me in the loop,” Clark said. “Grants have been applied for where the mayor went over me and had other board members sign documents on behalf of the city.”
Clark said if a situation happened where he would have to step in as mayor, he would not have enough information currently to act in the role due to his lack of communication with Bourgeois.
“I’ve spoken with other mayors and they agreed the pro tem should be the next councilman to sign things,” Clark said. “In the history of Jeanerette there has not been a mayor who did not communicate with the mayor pro tem like this.”
The issue goes beyond the signing of documents, however. Clark said he had not been informed about basic events like a city employee meeting by the mayor.
Tensions between the mayor and mayor pro tem have been bubbling since Bourgeois was installed as mayor of Jeanerette. Clark introduced the ordinance during last month’s board meeting, which was unanimously approved.
In other business, the board will vote on an ordinance changing Flory Street to a one-way street at the meeting as well.
The board will also vote on a resolution approving a change order for the Hubertville Road water main railroad crossing project as well.
The meeting takes place 6 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.