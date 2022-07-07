An early-morning traffic stop at Rouly Street and Saint Jude Avenue led to a brief chase and the seizure of guns and drugs, New Iberia police said.
Officers stopped the car at 2:48 a.m. Thursday and found it was occupied by two juveniles and two adults. The driver, Kyshuan Simon, 20, refused requests to allow the car to be searched. As police began removing the driver and passenger, one of the passengers ran but was caught a short time later.
A K-9 unit arrived and searched the car and alerted officers to the possibility of drugs inside.
Police found a small amount of marijuana, promethazine, three guns and a BB gun.
Simon was charged with improper vehicle equipment and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Jodie Vital, 18, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and resisting an officer.
The two juveniles were issued a summons and released to their guardians.
The firearms were seized and will be tested. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
