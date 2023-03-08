New Iberia will be getting artsy again this weekend as Shadows-on-the-Teche gears up for its annual plein air competition.
Plein air artists from around the world will be arriving in Iberia Parish this week for the competition, which will have the artists competing against each other by finding some of the most scenic spots in Acadiana and presenting their work at the end of the competition.
Plein air is a style of painting that emphasizes local landscapes, which allows the artists to take in the local scenery of south Louisiana and create unique works of art that highlight the unique environment of the area.
The plein air competition has grown over the years, with the event attracting professional artists from around the country each year.
The competition kicks off Friday with an artist demonstration by Susan Bunce Ritter at the South Regional Branch of the Lafayette Public Library.
An artist demonstration by Beth Bathe will take place at Moncus Park in Lafayette, followed by a Quick Draw competition at 4 p.m. where artists will have two hours to complete a painting.
A lecture by Craig Reynolds will take place at the Alexandre Mouton House in Lafayette, followed by a Meet and Greet at the Bayou Carlin Cove Pavilion in Delcambre.
The next week will be full of artist demonstrations and lectures that stretch throughout Acadiana, including demonstrations by Richard Russell Sneary, Antwan Ramar, Judge Dawn Whitelaw and Marc Anderson.
On March 16, Judge Dawn Whitelaw will be holding a painting demonstration in downtown New Iberia at Bouligny Plaza.
A Paint Out will take place on March 17 where people of all ages can head to Shadows-on-the-Teche and practice plein air for themselves in an enjoyable competition.
The competition ends on the same day at the Shadows Visitors Center at 6:30 p.m., where an awards ceremony will take place announcing the winners of the competition.