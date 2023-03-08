paint

The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition kicks off this week with a litany of artists coming to south Louisiana for the event. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN

New Iberia will be getting artsy again this weekend as Shadows-on-the-Teche gears up for its annual plein air competition.

Plein air artists from around the world will be arriving in Iberia Parish this week for the competition, which will have the artists competing against each other by finding some of the most scenic spots in Acadiana and presenting their work at the end of the competition.



Tags